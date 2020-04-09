Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday made the announcement that all schools in the state were closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While school districts scrambled to set up online learning and provide educational packets with lessons for students to complete at home, local seniors find themselves without their high school prom, graduation and other special events they have been anticipating.
The following seniors submitted their thoughts on Wolf’s decision to close schools.
Madison O’DonnellMoshannon Valley H.S.When we first started the year, no one would have ever expected that it would be cut so short. Not only do I miss seeing my friends and teachers, but it’s sad that we might not get to experience all the joys a senior is supposed to experience. We might not have a prom, or even get to walk across the stage to receive the diploma we’ve been working so hard towards. Softball and baseball seasons were over before they even started really. This whole pandemic just goes to show how fast life can change, and we shouldn’t take anything we do for granted. I hope things start to go back to normal soon. My heart goes out to all of my peers in the class of 2020, not just at Moshannon Valley, but everywhere. Stay safe and stay healthy!
Kyleigh Kennedy
Philipsburg-Osceola H.S.I think the closing of the school was way too fast. This could all be over by the end of this month and for seniors who play spring sports they didn’t get their last year. To every senior this is hard in some way, for some it might be just not being able to go to school, not being able to sing or perform a show and done it might be they can’t do sports! I know this is a lot for everyone but if you have a senior in your life give them a hug they need it more than ever now because we have been working for this year for 12 years and we don’t even get to do the senior things we’ve always dreamed about doing.
Aaron McCluskeyClearfield Alliance Christian SchoolI am a senior at Clearfield Alliance Christian School and this decision is completely devastating to me. I am heartbroken that I won’t get to spend the last three months of my high school career with my friends making memories I’ve been looking forward to my entire life. I am heartbroken for the rest of the seniors that will miss out on all of their spring sports, prom, and graduation. I understand the health concerns right now but it is still heartbreaking to know that I won’t get to make these memories I’ve been looking forward to my whole life. Stay safe everyone!
Kelseekay Charles
Clearfield Area H.S.My entire school career, I’ve dreaded hearing the words “There’s school tomorrow.” Now, knowing I can’t heard those words again make me think of what I’m missing. Will i get to wear my prom gown or walk the stage to get my diploma? I no longer get the chance to walk the halls of the elementary school in my cap and gown to give high fives to all the littles. I missed the opportunity to have senior skip day, senior breakfast, the last goodbyes to all the people I’ve spent my days with for the last 13 years. My brother and I were to graduate this year together before heading out to separate colleges. I pray there is at least a ceremony to celebrate everyone who has worked so hard to earn their diplomas and be able to see their teachers and friends one more time before we all part ways.
Raylee Sunderlin
Curwensville Area H.S.Upon hearing the news, it finally hit me that this is actually happening. With the postponements of the end of the year, it was my thought and the thoughts of my friends that this will blow over soon and we’ll go back to normal. Now all of that is unreachable, and we’re all devastated. This ordeal has made me realize that it is very different getting a break or vacation from school, versus not being allowed to go. These once-in-a-lifetime milestones are no longer available to us. It’s a real possibility that I will never know the feeling of putting on my cap and gown or giving the speech I’ve worked months to prepare. However, I won’t let that stop me from finishing the education I was intended to have, or from creating the rest of my senior year memories. I will continue to study and earn my college credit from my PennHighlands classes, and I will participate in organizing the events we were supposed to have for a later date. Our Student Council, NHS, and our class as a whole have been working to make Prom, the Honors Banquet, our Choralogue tradition, and a graduation ceremony still possible for us as soon as it’s safe. While these are trying times and I am fighting grave disappointment about the loss of my senior year, I firmly believe that all things work together for good. I understand the measures we must take to keep everyone safe, and I think we will all enter the world stronger because of it.
Avry Grumblatt
Clearfield Area High School
When I heard about the governors decision, It was a hard concept to face. It was something I knew was coming, and tried to prepare myself for, but it still hit me by surprise. I understand the decision, I really do. I am frustrated and confused. I find myself wondering a lot about the future. Will they reschedule prom? Senior breakfast? The senior walk through the halls in our caps and gowns? The graduation ceremony? Everything that we were promised since we were kids. Everything we saw our older siblings or relatives do when they were seniors. I understand high school is only a small portion of our lives, but right now, in this moment, it is everything. We, as a class, were starting the home stretch, the “fun part” of senior year as it was called. Everything we worked so hard for was going to finally pay off. Then, in an instant, everything we were promised is now uncertain. My heart goes out to every senior class feeling the same loss. I hope March 13 wasn’t the last time I’d be spending with my fellow seniors, teachers, and coaches. I am beyond thankful for the memories i was able to make with my class in the fall and winter season. It was truly an unforgettable year. I’m thankful for every Friday night football game I cheered at, every cross country race I competed in, the opportunity to be on homecoming court with my best friends, standing in the student section at basketball games with my closest buddies, all of it. Clearfield High School is where countless of my memories were made, and I hope I get to stand with my class just one more time, look around, and say we did it — we did it together.
Jordan Schneider
Harmony High SchoolI am a senior and am planning to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the fall. I think Gov. Wolf’s decision to close school was too soon — this pandemic could die down by then. He literally took away my senior year personally, and all the others grieving at this time. All we worry about now is that will there be a prom? A graduation? We have all these unanswered questions, which worries a lot of us.
— — —
A senior parent writes...
Nadine DavisI am the mother of a senior, Avry Grumblatt. Her prom dress was purchased weeks ago. Now it hangs in a garment bag on the back of her bedroom door. She put it on a couple days ago, just to show her boyfriend what it was going to look like. She was so looking forward to senior breakfast with her friends. She was especially looking forward to the senior walk that the seniors do through the elementary and high school halls in their caps and gowns; she’s looked forward to that since she herself was in elementary school and got to see the seniors do it. She was looking forward to a final nine weeks of turning in mediocre school work and skipping a lot of days to go do fun things with her friends. And graduation. Wearing all those chords for her accomplishments and having her name called to walk across that stage. It is a crushing blow to know that life can be so unfair. It’s a loss and I don’t think it should be made light of. I am a registered nurse. I understand the virus. This is just sad, disheartening and gut wrenching. And I believe it was done a bit prematurely. I do hope that the Clearfield Area School District comes up with some creative ways to make up these milestones with our seniors, I know that many of the parents would be willing to help in any way that we can. I would also like to thank all the teachers and coaches that have and continue to reach out and check in on Avry.