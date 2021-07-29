PHILIPSBURG — A Seniors For Safe Driving Mature Driver Improvement Course will be offered at the Moshannon Valley YMCA in August.
The course, designed for drivers age 55 and older, will be held on Aug. 24 at 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $16. The program, which is approved by the state Department of Transportation, acts as a refresher course as well as an introduction to recent driving techniques, according to Desiree Simpson, office manager for Seniors For Safe Driving.
“It’s designed to refresh and improve your driving techniques, regain lost confidence and just be all around a more confident, positive driver,” Simpson said. “After you complete that course, you’re going to get a certificate that you give to your insurance company. They will put a discount on your policy. It’s a minimum of five percent for a period of three years.”
The course has no tests or driving component.
Driving has changed over the years. Years ago, drivers were taught to place both hands on the wheel at a ten and two clock position. When turning, people were instructed to execute a hand-over-hand motion. The introduction of airbags changed how people should safely hold the wheel.
“It’s no longer safe to have your hands in front of your chest like that,” said Simpson. “If your airbag goes off, your arms could be broken and cause damage to your chest.”
New drivers likely hold the wheel at an eight and four clock position, shuffling the hands to make a turn, Simpson noted. The large circular motions of the hands crossing are no more.
The course may also cover anti-lock brakes. Every now and then, people may have to slam their brakes, which creates a grinding sound and pulsating sensation. The feature may shock those who grew up without anti-lock brakes.
“Imagine if you were 65 years old, hit your brakes, and you experienced that grinding and you had no idea what it was,” Simpson said. “You buy a new car and… they don’t really tell you when you hit the brakes, it’s going to sound like the front end of your car is going to fall off, because the anti-lock braking system kicked in. That’s kind of scary. We let folks know that to calm those fears a little bit.”
The course also may touch on details, such as aggressive drivers, texting, changes in construction zones, and more, according to Simpson.
A section also covers how to adapt to changes in the body and mind that occur naturally with aging. These could range from flexibility to eyesight.
“Those are things that are going to be with us to the end of time because everybody’s going to age,” Simpson stated. “A lot of folks don’t know how to deal with that, maybe they’re embarrassed to deal with it, or they don’t know that there’s other people who are dealing with that. We help them (understand) how to recognize those kinds of issues and what they can do to feel better and be more confident when they’re driving.”
The group also spreads awareness of PennDOT’s Yellow Dot program. By placing a Yellow Dot decal in the car’s back window, drivers can alert first responders to check the glove compartment for medical information.
With the program, even if people are unable to communicate after an accident, they can still receive the necessary medical attention. For more information on Yellow Dot, visit https://www.penndot.gov/TravelInPA/Pages/Yellow-Dot.aspx.
Seniors For Safe Driving is happy to return to in-person courses. During the pandemic, they offered some online instruction, but this excluded people who didn’t have access to the internet or struggled with technology. Going to places like the YMCA is exciting.
“I feel very blessed,” Simpson said. “A lot of facilities are opening back up, and they’re scheduling classes. We’ve had a huge response. Folks are excited to get out of their house and get back into it.”
The YMCA has worked with the group in the past, according to branch Director Chris Calliari.
“Before I got here, they used to come a lot,” said Calliari. “We had something established before COVID. After COVID, (Simpson) reached out and asked when we could start back up.”
Calliari would like to offer a course twice a year, one in summer and one in winter. With an older population, Philipsburg may benefit from a course targeting seniors.
“When you get to a certain age, you start losing eyesight, losing hearing, so you should take another course again,” said Calliari.
People can register in one of three ways, according to Calliari. They can call 1-800-559-4880, go online to www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com, or ask for assistance registering at the Moshannon Valley YMCA.