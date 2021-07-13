WOODLAND — The number of benches to be installed in Woodland Park has grown after a donation for an Eagle Scout project.
The scout, Gavin Kephart, who frequents the park, originally planned to install four benches as part of his Eagle Scout project. Now, he plans to install seven thanks to a recent donation.
“It was an anonymous donation of benches that had been previously installed at the new Goshen Elementary School,” noted mother Keri Kephart.
According to the Boy Scouts of America, scouts should live up to the Scout Law, which has 12 points, including a point for being thrifty. Incorporating the donated benches into the project saves money and is a wise use of resources.
The benches are in need of some attention prior to installation.
“They’re a little bent in some places,” said Gavin Kephart.
Fixing the steel will probably require heating it up with a torch and straightening it with a hammer, Kephart noted.
The project will take place on July 24. The scout, along with a small group, will prepare some parts of the project this Saturday, according to Kephart.
The scout also has set a date for his fundraiser. A spaghetti dinner is scheduled for Aug. 15 at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. To date, materials for the project have been paid for out-of-pocket, Kephart stated.
The project has progressed nicely, according to Kephart. Other work in the park will include attention to the rusty railing.
“It’s gone really smooth,” Kephart said, “and everything is going how I expected it to go.”