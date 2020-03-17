Local school districts and communities within those districts are offering free breakfasts and lunches while students are out of the classroom during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Clearfield Area School
DistrictClearfield Area School District is offering free lunches to all children and young adults aged 18 years old and younger.
But starting today the Clearfield Area School District will be serving free lunches to those 18 years old or younger at various locations in the Clearfield, Woodland and Bigler areas. One lunch per person and the person must be present to receive a lunch.
The lunches will be available Monday through Friday, the locations and times are as follows:
11-11:30 a.m. — Lawrence Park Village, 1053 Park Avenue Ext. Clearfield; Edgewood Apartments, Valley View Drive, Clearfield; Bible Tabernacle, 521 Main Street Woodland; Goshen Township Building, 116 Knobs Road; Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, 1 S. Front Street.
12-12:30 p.m. — Glen Richey Fire Hall, 86 Firehouse Road, Glen Richey; Hyde Fire Hall, 1618 Washington Avenue; Bigler YMCA, 61 Walker Road, Bigler; St. Marys Catholic Church, 64 St. Marys Lane, Frenchville; and behind the Grandstand at the Clearfield Driving Park, 5615 Park Street, Clearfield.
The meals will be delivered in school vehicles and by the Salvation Army. School District vehicles are marked and the Salvation Army will have at least one person present in uniform.
The free lunch program will be in place for the duration of the shutdown, Struble said.
No adult lunches are available at this time.
They will be bagged lunches and will be balanced nutritionally and will be prepared and served by ServSafe certified individuals, Superintendent Terry Struble said in a phone interview with The Progress yesterday afternoon.
Lunch items will include sandwiches, hoagies, fruit, vegetables etc. Struble said the district doesn’t have the capability to provide hot lunches because they have five different routes to 10 different locations and the district has no way of ensuring the hot meals are served at the proper temperature.
Struble said they don’t know how many lunches will be needed so they will likely fill up the vans and deliver as much food as possible today and gauge going forward how many lunches they will have to prepare.
The district will have about six or seven cafeteria staff working to prepare the lunches and the custodial staff will be delivering the lunches to the various locations. The Salvation Army will also be delivering food on one route for the district as well. Struble said they will be monitoring the health of all these employees and their families and if any of them have an illness they would be sent home.
Struble said the lunch distribution program will be similar to the district’s summer lunch program except that children will not be able to get school lunches in the school cafeterias as they would during the summer lunch program because the state has restricted access to the schools to essential personnel only, and are discouraging any congregate gatherings, Superintendent Terry Struble said.
Curwensville Area School District
CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District is providing free meals through March 27 through the National School Lunch Summer Meals program.
The meals are available for all district families who have children, age 18 and younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day beginning Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 27. Families and caregivers are invited to pick up meals for their children. Breakfast and lunch will be provided each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present in order to receive meals.
Those picking up meals should pull up to the high school office entrance, Door No. 5 and remain in their vehicle. Staff will deliver meals to the vehicle. No one is permitted to enter the school. Families who live close to the school may walk to the school to pick up a meal, however they may not congregate in the parking lot.
Lunches will include sandwiches, fresh vegetables, fruit, and milk. Cereal, mini loaves, and muffins are some of the items that may be provided for breakfast. Breakfast bags will also include fruit/juice, and milk. For additional information or questions contact cafeteria Manager Vickie Bunnell at 236-7605.
Moshannon Valley School DistrictHOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District is offering free lunch and breakfast food
items to all students and family members under age 18 or over the age of 18, if they are disabled.
Meals can be picked up at the high school auditorium/gym entrance between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, beginning Tuesday,March 17. Eligible family members must be present to receive a meal.
The district also announced kindergarten registration originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 31, has been postponed. More information will be provided at a later date.
The district is urging families to be sure they have updated email and phone numbers on file in order to receive important communications. Families who are not receiving regular emails or school messenger calls, should contact the district office at 378-7609.
Glendale School DistrictCOALPORT — Students at Glendale School District are able to obtain free lunches from two community organizations.
In Coalport, the Coalport Moose Women of the Moose have prepared ‘grab and go’ sack lunches that are available daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Moose building located on the 700-block of Main Street in Coalport.
Lunches include a sandwich, apple, goldfish crackers and milk. The milk is brought in from the school district. Additionally, the items in the bag can change daily. The lunches will be available until students return to school.
Also in the district, Reade Township Vol. Fire Dept. and Ladies Auxiliary in Blandburg offered The Reade Vol. Fire Co. provided a 5-day lunch bag for Glendale students in grades K-12 in the community who were missing the school lunch. Bags were available for pickup on Sunday evening.
West Branch School DistrictALLPORT — West Branch students can get free breakfast and lunch food starting today. The school district is offering a free grab-and-go lunch for every child aged 2-18 Monday through Friday. The bagged lunch will include a breakfast for the next morning.
The bagged meals can be picked up at the school between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. It will be a drive-up arrangement so there is no need to leave one’s vehicle. District office staff will be present to confirm student numbers by family and security will direct traffic.
If one is planning to come for bagged meals, email the superintendent’s office at kwoodring@westbranch.org by 8 a.m. each morning with the number of bagged meals needed for children living in one’s home. The district will provide the meals regardless of whether one signs up but by signing up it would give the school district a ballpark number of how many meals to prepare.
Philipsburg (The Moshannon Valley YMCA)PHILIPSBURG — According to the YMCA’s website the, “YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Program is prepared to help children in need of food while schools are closed due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. We realize that many children in our community are dependent on the meals they receive at school through the Free/Reduced Lunch Program and that these may be their main source of nutrition throughout the week.
“We’ll be setting up drop & go sites to minimize social contact. Lunch and evening snacks will be provided at each of the sites. These sites will be located in areas that meet USDA eligibility requirements, but we will be adding more as needed.
“It’s important to us to ensure that no child in our community goes hungry as a result of school closures. If you or another family in your community are struggling to put food on the table or if you are willing to provide support of any kind (many food items are needed), please contact Mel Curtis at (814) 342-0889 or mcurtis@ymcaocc.org as soon as possible.
“We’ll continue to post updates regarding our Anti-Hunger Initiatives as they become available. Thank you in advance for your support.”