Local school district leaders, employees and students learned on Thursday that the 2019-20 school year is over.
Proms will likely not be held. Graduation ceremonies may be postponed — or not held at all due to the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered schools and businesses throughout the nation in an effort to use social distancing stop the spread of the virus.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday morning that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. The governor made the decision in consultation with Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera.
Clearfield Area School District Superintendent Terry Struble said he was disappointed when he heard the news.
“We were hoping that we would be able to get back into some type of school routine before we called it a year,” Struble said. “I’m really just disappointed at this point in time.”
“I’m sad for our seniors and our kids who invested time and effort invested in their extra-curricular activities,” he added.
With the school year being cancelled, Struble said they are going to decide on a case by case basis whether or not an elementary student should advance. The district is planning on advancing students on who hadn’t had a retention conversation by March 13.
Regarding the high school students, the district remains undecided and the district will be focusing on that and other unresolved issues in the coming weeks.
He added that the district is still working out how students and their families can retrieve belongings that were left in school lockers prior to school being cancelled.
Curwensville Area School District’s Superintendent Ron Matchock said, “While there is nothing I would like more than to see our students and staff get back into our building and resume regular education, the health and safety of all is what is most important at time.”
He said free meal programs for children age 18 and younger will continue as will the education and enrichment plans students are currently utilizing. All live school events that were scheduled through June 5 are postponed. The school board and school district staff will be meeting to discuss alternatives to planned events, he explained.
Harmony Area School District’s acting Superintendent Dale Kirsch stated, “Personally, I was not surprised, but I am disappointed for the students and staff. I was hopeful schools would be able to reopen at least for a couple weeks so some of the end-of-year activities could take place as close to normal as possible, and staff could work face-to-face with students before the summer recess.
“Continuity of education, remotely, regardless of the means, is not close to learning that occurs at school with teacher instruction and support. Summer regression has always occurred and now there will be a gap of more than five months from mid-March until students return next school year. Students who need school the most lose the most.”
Kirsch said plans for graduation are in flux. He said if social distancing restrictions are lifted before what would have been the end of the 2019-20 school year, May 29, an off-site location could be used. If not, a ceremony could be planned for the seniors that will respect the social distancing requirements. The high school principal and guidance office were already in the process of reviewing senior records to make sure graduation requirements have been met. Plans for student promotion are unknown at this time, he said.
Moshannon Valley School District’s Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said he was “heartbroken” about the announcement.
“Our school calendar ends on June 4 and that will serve as the end of our school year. Students will continue the current online learning programs for the remainder of April and the month of May,” he added.
All school events including the prom, school play, spring sports, the sports banquet and Baccalaureate have been postponed until further notice. All field trips have been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Zesiger said meetings will be held with members of the senior class and their families to discuss graduation options.
The district’s food service program will continue to operate Monday through Friday for all children age 18 and younger.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District Superintendent Gregg Paladina said plans will include continuing with student enrichment and review using packets, zoom meetings and other means.
“It’s a sad day for students, teachers, families, and the communities in general, but it’s necessary. We are all trying to pick up the pieces and plan for what’s next particularly with our high school seniors.”
West Branch Area School District Superintend Michelle Dutrow said, “It is a very sad day for both the school district and the students of West Branch. I would like to offer my thoughts and support to all of our seniors. For this group of students, today’s announcement is devastating.
“We understand the rationale behind the decision and support our government and health officials, but also understand how unfair this turn of events is for this group of young people. While we will not be able to give them a traditional closure to their school experience, we will make every effort to provide them with alternate opportunities to celebrate and graduate,” Dutrow said.
West Branch plans to continue with its at-home instructional program and student meal program, Dutrow said.
Glendale School District’s Superindent Edward DiSabato did not reply to The Progress request for comment.
“We must continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus during this national crisis,” Wolf said. “This was not an easy decision but closing schools until the end of the academic year is in the best interest of our students, school employees and families.”
Editor’s Note: Several local seniors from local school districts submitted their thoughts on Wolf’s decision to close schools. Their thoughts can be found on B6.