School police officer set to protect at Mo Valley

HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley School District’s new police officer, Kent Bernier, was sworn in before Judge Frederic J. Ammerman on Wednesday.
Bernier retired on Jan. 3 from the Pennsylvania State Police with the rank of lieutenant after 26 years as a trooper.
Bernier enlisted in the state police in 1994 having served in several roles including criminal investigator and district office commander of the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement in Altoona. Bernier is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and earned a Bachelor’s degree from Penn State University.
He will begin service in the district on Jan. 13.
“I am excited about the next chapter in my career as a school district employee and Moshannon Valley’s school police officer,” stated Bernier. He commented that building relationships with students, staff, families, and the community, as well as keeping everyone safe are the primary focus areas.
“Moshannon Valley continues to make changes to improve the safety of our facility, those include physical improvements, our new law enforcement addition, and mental health supports, because the safety of students and staff is our number one priority,” commented Superintendent Dr. John W. Zesiger. Zesiger added, “We are certainly happy to welcome Officer Bernier to the District.”
Moshannon Valley received a Pennsylvania Department of Education Safe Schools Grant to aid in the creation of the police officer position.