PHILIPSBURG — Unable to wait any longer, the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District Board approved an agreement with Geisinger for athletic trainer services at a recent special voting meeting.
The district had been in previous conversations with Penn Highlands Healthcare to find an athletic trainer, according to Superintendent Gregg Paladina. A month-long job position posting yielded no potential candidates.
“We can’t wait any longer,” said Paladina. “It’s not a good position for the district to be in without a trainer.”
Under the approved contract, the trainer would start at 1 p.m., Paladina believes, allowing students to come down for any necessary treatment, such as taping, at the end of the day.
A previous contract with Drayer Physical Therapy Institute was for 1,000 hours. The new contract added 300 hours. The cost is somewhere around $47,000, according to Paladina.
Even with the approval, Paladina estimates it will probably take until the end of September before Geisinger has someone in the system.
Paladina addressed the audience at the meeting, noting that the district would be interested in acquiring a part-time worker during the evenings. This person could be someone such as an emergency medical technician.
Paladina noted the district can collaborate with other schools during athletic competitions, particularly physical ones.
Ultimately, the district would like to hire an athletic trainer. The best option is having someone around all day, Paladina noted.
The district could opt out of the contract with 90 days notice.