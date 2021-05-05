Clearfield County residents who have registered to have their names placed on the ballot for school director positions for the May 18 primary are noted.
The majority of candidates have cross-filed to be included on both Republican and Democratic ballots.
Clearfield Area School District, four-year term, Shawna Coudriet Rothrock, D/R; Mary Ann Jackson, D/R; Kathryn Kate Wood, D/R; and Gregory Alden Clarke, D/R.
Curwensville Area School District, four-year term, John Arthur Crance, D/R; Jeffrey N. Shaffer, D/R; Amy Marie Finn, D/R; John Andrew Evanko, D/R; Arthur Daniel Faccone, D/R; Nicholas S. Kolesar, D/R; Autumn Dawn Prisk, D/R; Doreen Hoover, R; and Carrie Ann Warren, R.
Glendale School District, Region III, four-year term, Theo Sinclair, D/R; and Richard Gene Gates, D/R.
Harmony Area School District, at-large, four-year term, Betty L. Kunsman, D/R, Region II two-year term, Holly Marie Merritts, R; and Region III, four-year term, Nancy J. Oaks, R.
Moshannon Valley School District, four-year term, Rachel Ann Perea, R; Daniel Musser Perna, D/R; Donald E. Wonderling, R; Robert A. Ferguson, D/R; and Stacey Warrick-Williams, D/R.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District, Region 7 four-year term, Dennis R. Cole, D/R; Kevin Michael Clark, D/R and Shawna Rae Baney-Shaw, D/R; Region 8 four-year term, Richard L. Wood, D/R; and Susan McGee, D/R.
Purchase Line School District: four-year term, Michele Buterbaugh, D/R; E. Jean Gearhart Harkleroad, D/R; Scott Gearhart, D/R; and Michael Moyer, D/R; and two-year term, Sandra L. Fyock, D/R.
West Branch Area School District, four-year term, Chad L. Diviney, D/R; Ronald P. Mollura, D/R; Paul S. Carr D/R; Thomas E. Veres, D/R; Bill Amick, D/R; Melvin G. Smeal, D/R; Jeremiah Stephen Dobo, D/R; Jessica M. Maines, R; and Larry D. Allen, R; and two-year term, Jeremiah Stephen Dobo, D/R; and Paul S. Carr, R.