Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers has asked all Clearfield County residents to take time during this National Police Week to thank and recognize members of the law enforcement community.
Since 1962, Peace Officers Memorial Day has been observed on May 15 and the surrounding calendar week each year was designated as National Police Week. The purpose of this week is to recognize those law enforcement officers that work, regardless of the peril or hazard to themselves, to safeguard the lives and property of their fellow Americans.
The Congressional declaration states that this week we “pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and to voice our appreciation for all those who currently serve on the front lines of the battle against crime.”
“It has truly been an honor to work with the men and women of the law enforcement community in Clearfield County,” Sayers said. “These officers work day and night to help protect the people of this County, and are making strides against the drug epidemic that is plaguing our communities. These men and women are the ‘thin blue line’ that stand ready to hold back chaos and to fight against crime. I want to wholeheartedly thank them for the work that they do every day!
“Take some time this week to thank these officers for what they do each day to make our communities and county a better place to live.”