Losses are estimated at more that $250,000 as a result of an early morning fire Saturday that occurred at a two-story structure at 304 Park Ave., Clearfield.
A garage on the first floor was rented and two apartments on the building’s second floor were occupied. According to a report issued by the State Police fire marshal and the Clearfield Vol. Fire Co., the fire was determined to have started in one of the apartments and was accidental in nature.
Firefighters from Clearfield Vol. Fire Co., Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. Station 5 and Station 6, Rescue Hose & Ladder Station 8 of Curwensville and Morris Township Vol. Fire. were called to the scene to fight the blaze. When arriving on scene, firefighters found heavy fire showing on the second floor and a search was conducted to determine if anyone was still inside the structure.
The renter was not home at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries. The building is owned by Dave Reed of Olanta.