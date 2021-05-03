After taking a year off to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Clearfield Salvation Army’s community garden has returned for the 2021 growing season.
Behind its house of worship/community center located at 119 Byers St., Clearfield, the Salvation Army has land where a community garden is located.
Spaces are rented at a cost of $20 each for the season and new or experienced gardeners are welcome to grow fruits, vegetables or flowers of their choosing. Water is provided on site.
The Salvation Army began the program to serve residents who don’t have space on their properties to garden or may live in apartments with nowhere to plant a garden. Community garden spaces are made available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We are glad things are returning to a modified normal. We were very sad not to be able to have the community garden in 2020 but we weren’t allowed to do much,” Captain Laurie Greenfield said.
She said the garden, under the direction of Art Smeal of Woodland, has been enlarged to a total of 34 plots that are each 15-feet-by-16-feet. Smeal, who attends church at the worship center, along with his family, is a long-time gardener.
“I grew up gardening. My dad always had a big patch. It just makes me happy to see things growing,” Smeal explained.
Of those spaces, currently only eight have already been rented, according Lew Wisor who manages the garden plots rentals. “Those who want a plot can rent whichever available one they want. I keep a chart. All they have to do is call and let me know,” Wisor said.
The telephone number to call for information or to reserve a plot is 814-765-4981.
Smeal said the program has been around approximately 10 years but each year the overall space has been expanded to allow more residents an opportunity to plant a space. He has created a small walkway in between each of the available plots. If residents rent two adjoining plots, the walkway can be removed, if desired, he said.
Greenfield said some residents rent the plots to help supplement their food budgets by growing fruits and vegetables that they can or preserve to enjoy throughout the year, while others plant their favorites including a variety fruits, vegetables and flowers. Through the years, some of those who rent plots have donated some of what they have grown to the Clearfield Salvation Army to be distributed at their food giveaways.