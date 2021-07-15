PHILIPSBURG — The conversation regarding all-terrain vehicle use on Ernestville Road continues in Rush Township.
Tina Travis, who lives along the roadway, expressed discontent over unruly riders at a recent township meeting. Many ATV operators “party” at the end of the road and ignore safe practices, such as operating at a reasonable speed and wearing a helmet, according to Travis.
“It’s like nobody cares about what goes on out on that road,” Travis said. “Somebody is going to get hurt or killed.”
There are a few signs on the road, which were part of a recent effort to control the problem, according to supervisors.
Snow Shoe Rails to Trails puts up the signs. More signs are designated for the road and will be installed as they become available.
Rush Township Supervisors are attempting to spread the word about proper ATV use on the road. Supervisor Pat Romano, Jr. rode out to the area on the Fourth of July but didn’t come across many people.
Residents are encouraged to call state police regarding the matter, according to Supervisor Dave Jackson. The police are the only group that can enforce the proper use of ATVs in that area.
“We’re not a police service,” said Jackson. “We can’t stop them.”
Jackson was not sure additional signs will solve the problem.
“It’s no different whether signed or not signed,” Jackson said. “It’s the same thing. You can’t fix stupid. If they’re running up and down there like that on your road then I believe they’re running up and down that way on other people’s roads.”
Travis has called the police before and seen no significant improvement.
ATV usage, particularly on Ernestville Road, has been an ongoing topic brought before the township.
“This has been (here) before this board even arrived, and it’s going to be here long after this board is gone,” Romano stated. “It doesn’t matter what we do to try to stop it, it’s not going to stop. We’re just trying to get control of it.”