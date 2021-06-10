PHILIPSBURG — The following are highlights from the recent Rush Township Supervisors meeting:
- The supervisors adopted an ordinance that prohibits parking on South Centre Street between the township line and the intersection of Kathy Street. Parking is also prohibited on D Street from south of the intersection with Hemlock Street. The ordinance includes increasing the minimum and maximum fines to no less than $35 and no more than $300.
- The township adopted an ordinance regarding two parks in Rush Township, the municipal park and the chalet. The ordinance sets basic rules, such as not throwing missiles or using threatening language, for the parks.
- The supervisors approved sending a letter of thanks to Kiley Bainey following her resignation from the Planning Commission.
- The township has a hearing on a rezoning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. The rezoning is a change from commercial/office to village/mixed use. The property is at 210 Loch Lomond Rd.