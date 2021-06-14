PHILIPSBURG — President and CEO of Belding & Mull Inc. Fred Grauch received an enforcement notice preventing further work on a previousy existing gun range in Rush Township.
Grauch, who is moving dirt and seeding at the range as part of what he deems is a maintenance plan, has filed an appeal — an action that will likely end up in front of the zoning hearing board.
Citizens have raised concerns over the gun range.
“I don’t know what this other side is going to do, so it’s quite likely that regardless of what you do, you’ll end up with a zoning hearing challenge,” said Solicitor David Mason.
According to Grauch, a letter from Williams Inspection Service can verify the range existed prior to the zoning ordinance. If the range was in existence at the time of the ordinance’s adoption, it would not necessarily need to conform to regulations.
Grauch recently decided to bring back the range, he explained.
“I saw a need for training and for a range to be open for all the new buyers,” Grauch said.
Moving dirt and seeding falls under routine maintenance, Grauch claims. When he wants to put up a pavilion for shooting, he would return to the township.
“I know I have to file for building permits,” Grauch said, “I just don’t have to do it till after I’ve done my maintenance, get the grounds situated and the grass replanted.”
The issue may be in the definition of maintenance versus site development activities, according to Rush Township engineer and zoning officer Michelle Merrow.
“Mr. Grauch and I obviously have some differences of opinion with existing uses and interpretation of this ordinance,” said Merrow. “That’s why you have a zoning hearing board for us to sit down and present cases.”
Merrow presented a letter modifying the original enforcement notice to allow for site stabilization activities at a recent township meeting.
Actions, such as replacement topsoil and the application of mulch, are covered under this alteration. Grauch could not take actions that step outside the bounds of returning the site to how it was, according to Merrow. This raises questions as to what the site was originally.