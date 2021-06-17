PHILIPSBURG — A parcel of land, previously the site of the Philipsburg Hospital, was rezoned from commercial/office to village-mixed use, according to Rush Township engineer and zoning officer Michelle Merrow.
The zoning matter has been ongoing for about three months, according to Merrow. The applicant, Jeff Long of Graystone Court Villas, requested the change in order to develop the site.
“The reason they did this is because the commercial/office zoning doesn’t allow for residential uses,” Merrow stated. “The proposed use of this by the applicant is a 48-unit apartment building for senior living.”
The sketch also contains a number of independent units and a cafe, Merrow noted. The developer mentioned at the hearing they would probably not move forward with a phase two nursing home facility due to space, according to Merrow.
At a recent hearing, the zoning officer testified that no comments, negative or otherwise, were received from neighbors or other nearby property owners.
The property has yet to be transferred from its current landowner, the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership, according to Executive Director Stanley LaFuria.
When the county reviewed the rezoning, they commented that the village-mixed use may not be the most appropriate as it is intended for South Philipsburg, according to Merrow. The county suggested a senior living community zoning.
The board of supervisors is currently developing a new zoning district for senior living, Merrow said. However, this process takes time.
“The decision was made to rezone this and then explore rezoning the larger area, including Windy Hill Village,” Merrow explained. “By rezoning this to a use that allows residential uses, it allows the developer to move forward.”
The zoning ordinance is around eight years old.
“We were looking at a larger just cleaning it up, making it fit as times change, and not necessarily that specific district,” Merrow noted. “But when the county suggested it a week or so ago, we realized that might be a great fit.”