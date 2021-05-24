WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township recently reached out to Xfinity, a trade name of Comcast, to determine if internet service could be extended to the township outskirts, according to Secretary Kim Miller.
The action was sparked by a resident, Deb Clark, who requested the township look into the matter. With her daughter homeschooling due to the pandemic, reliable internet is a must, Clark stated. Unfortunately, her internet speed is lacking.
“It’s just not feasible to do schoolwork,” said Clark.
Comcast has not responded to the township, according to Miller.
Getting usable broadband access in rural communities, such as Clearfield County, can be a challenge, according to Miller. It’s difficult to get access to people on the outskirts of towns due to the distance from towers or lines.
“With school, I can understand that it’s hard to have kids do their homework and be in class when the internet speed isn’t high enough,” Miller stated.
Harry Crissy, a Penn State Extension educator, helped create a map that allows for quick assessment of broadband access. It aids in efforts to expand service.
“We can pinpoint who we want to target from a public perspective,” Crissy said. “We look at who needs the help the most, and we figure we get the biggest bang for the buck.”
The county can establish partnerships to speed up the process of gaining access.
“It’s an essential service, and they will work with us to enable, especially in our rural communities,” Crissy stated. “Clearfield County, I know, has some issues.”
For those needing financial aid for broadband access, the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a program launched by the Federal Communications Commission, may be an option.
The program provides eligible households with an up to $50 a month discount. It also targets a household’s ability to obtain internet equipment, offering a one-time discount of up to $100 on equipment such as a computer or tablet.
The program ends when no money is left or six months after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ends the COVID-19 health emergency.
Crissy hopes his work will ultimately increase accessibility to a critical piece of technology.
“We’re providing the information to allow public officials and private industry to work together to solve problems,” Crissy said.
Although he has worked with some groups in Centre County, he has not yet spoken with Clearfield County Commissioners.
“That’s one of the counties that I have not (worked with), and I would absolutely be willing to do that,” Crissy stated.