NORTH POLE, Arctic Circle — After several conversations between Santa Claus in the North Pole and staff at The Progress, it has been mutually decided that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, it will be best for everyone if Rudolph and Little Rudy remain at the North Pole this holiday season.
Rudolph and Little Rudy have been making public appearances throughout Progressland for 55 years at schools, holiday parades, and other holiday events. Unfortunately, due to pandemic restrictions that are in place, the popular duo will not be available this year.
The Progress looks forward to making Rudolph and Little Rudy available for the 2021 holiday season.