PHILIPSBURG — An upcoming block party hosted by the Rowland Theatre has gained an interesting act and a variety of free activities.
The theatre is bringing in a hypnotist — Mike Lee — for a free show on Aug. 21, according to Rowland Theatre board member Rebecca Inlow. The show will begin inside the theatre at 9 p.m.
“We wanted to do something as a way of saying thank you to the community,” Inlow said. “The pandemic was just a crazy time, and throughout it all, we really felt the community’s support.”
When selecting an act, board members recalled having hypnotists at their senior banquet, according to Inlow.
“We all have those memories of watching a hypnotist and it being so entertaining,” Inlow stated. “We thought, wouldn’t that be a really different type of show to offer?”
The event will be family oriented. The board originally thought about showing a free movie but struggled to find a selection that would appeal to all audiences. A hypnotist show is also a unique form of entertainment.
For the hypnotist show to work, there should be at least about 60 or 70 people in the audience, according to Inlow.
A block on Front Street will be closed at around 6 p.m. The block party will occur regardless of weather. The street festivities, which begin at 7 p.m., include a variety of groups who have donated their time, Inlow noted.
The Balloon Doc, Pierce Sanute, will be present. Music will be provided by DJ Ron Flango. A touch of magic will be in the air as Travis Russell performs. People who want to sit and watch should plan on bringing a chair.
The organization opted not to bring in vendors. There will be food available for purchase at the concession stand. However, the theatre encourages people to explore downtown businesses for food.
“We’ve got places downtown,” said Inlow. “We don’t want to have it be a festival per se with vendors. We want this to be a free night for people to come down on Front Street and just have some fun.”
The theatre hopes to make the event annual, according to Inlow, as a way to appreciate the community. The board discussed having a party last year but, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, were unable to hold a large gathering.
“We put it on the back burner, and then when things lifted this summer, we said let’s do it. Let’s do the block party,” Inlow said.
The theatre is also holding its first live show since December 2019 the week prior to the block party. The Elton John and Billy Joel tribute will take place Aug. 14. Tickets will be available at the door the night of the show.
The theatre doesn’t usually hold two major events back-to-back, Inlow pointed out.
“We don’t normally have a show one weekend and then another event the next weekend,” Inlow stated. “But we are having two weekends in a row of two big events.”