RONALD THOMAS
HOUTZDALE –Ronald Thomas, 79, of Houtzdale, and formerly of Osceola Mills, died on Sunday June 13, 2021 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of the late Roy E. and Mary Eleanor (Stoner) Thomas. He married Linda R. (Dixon) Thomas on Nov. 15, 2014 in Osceola Mills. She survives at home. His first marriage was to Mary V. (Miller) Thomas on June 28, 1962 in Big Pool, Md. She died on Jan. 10, 2011.
Thomas was a retired foreman for TD Fabricating & Welding in Clearfield. He was a member of the Bald Eagle C & M A Church, Tyrone, where he was an elder of the church and life-long ministry of music and continued to minister after his retirement.
In addition to his parents and first wife he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Thomas, Jr.; and one brother, Roger Thomas.
Along with his second wife, he is survived by two daughters, Brenda L. Maines and her husband Keith of Osceola Mills, and Rhonda A. Trude and her husband Terry of Morrisdale; a brother, Duane F. Thomas and his wife Jean of Osceola Mills; four grandchildren, Kyle Scaife and his wife Sarah, Vanessa Scaife, Taylor Trude and Kody Trude; and three great-grandchildren, Aubrey Madison, Anna Belle and Eleanor Jane.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. D.Z. Lewis, Jr. officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17, from 1 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
We all look forward to the day that he will say, “It is nice for you to see me again.”
Memorial contributions may be made to: Bald Eagle C & M A Church, 3550 S. Mountain Road, Tyrone, PA 16686.
To sign the online guestbook go to: www.heathfuneral.com