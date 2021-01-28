WESTOVER — Rock Run Recreation Area Inc. will be adding another amenity to its sprawling 6,500-acre ATV and snowmobile property thanks to a $67,700 grant.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced this week that Rock Run will receive funds to construct a comfort station at the facility in Chest Township.
The popular recreation site is located in both Clearfield and Cambria counties.
Former state Rep. Gary Haluska, D-Patton, who spearheaded the formation of Rock Run at a former strip mine property more than 15 years ago, said this grant will be used to install another comfort facility in the park. Haluska, who is chairman of the board at Rock Run, described it as a “composting restroom” that will compost itself instead of being pumped out.
“We hope if everything goes well to to have that project done this summer,” Haluska said in a telephone interview. “It will be located where the dragline was at the far end of the park opposite the visitor center. It was one of the things on our to-do list, which gives people another site to use the restroom on the other side of the property, instead of having to drive five or six miles to get to the facilities.”
This is just one of many upgrades Haluska and the small staff have added over the years.
“We try to grow every year,” Haluska said of the park that boasts 140 miles of trails. “We built a garage for our maintenance, a picnic pavilion, and the last big push we had two years ago was 16 electric hookup campsites as well as a shower house and a restroom.” Rock Run currently has about 350 campsites available for its guests.
He said he estimates around 70,000 to 80,000 riders visited Rock Run in 2020, and the popular Summer Blast weekend brings 6,000 to 7,000 visitors in just one weekend.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused Rock Run to open six weeks later than usual, and they adhered to all CDC precautions.
“People were camping and families kept to themselves. We had a good year despite that,” Haluska said. “People were really looking for things to do outdoors because of COVID-19.”
Future plans include building a band shell to eliminate the cost of renting a stage for bands that entertain in summer months.
Rock Run Board Secretary Jeffrey Mitchell said Rock Run is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization managed by a volunteer board of directors.
“We have a small paid staff, but all funds earned are reinvested into the park,” Mitchell said. “DCNR has several programs which we have applied for in the past and have been successful, which allows us to do capital improvements.”
Mitchell said Rock Run will utilize the state’s COSTARS program to purchase the restroom unit off state contract to get the best pricing. Staff will build the actual unit and rent a crane/operator to set it on the site.
Dunn said the grant funds are “Derived from rider registration fees, and used to help acquire trails and improve riding opportunities for ATV and snowmobile riding enthusiasts.
DCNR can award grants two times each year to municipalities and organizations for development of publicly accessible ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.
The next ATV and Snowmobile grant round opens on Feb. 1 and closes on March 31.