COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council believes the local Neighborhood Watch program needs to be revived after a retired couple became victims of several robberies — that prompted their move out of town.
President Barby Trent said on Monday that she is aware the organization has not been meeting for the past year because of COVID-19, but she said now is the time for revitalize the organized group devoted to crime and vandalism prevention.
Trent said she was recently made aware of a couple that was preparing to retire from the military and had purchased a home in Coalport. They set about renovating and had items stolen from the house three seperate times. Trent said furniture, a furnace and all of the copper piping from the home was removed. The couple has decided they no longer want to reside in the borough, she explained.
“No one saw anything. It’s a shame when people devote their life to the military and then are given no respect. To rob them blind, it’s ridiculous,” Trent said, adding, “Here are two people who would have been an asset to the community — and now they are selling and moving out.”
Councilman Robert Lee said, “It confuses me how someone could load up a furnace and no one saw anything.”
Trent said the property could end up as a problem for the borough or someone could be hurt if the property becomes blighted.
“We don’t need another meth lab in Coalport. We don’t need kids going in and out of the home or the house to become a safety issue,” she said.
Trent said the borough’s Neighborhood Watch is working in other communities and believes Coalport could again benefit from the program.
Lee told council he had to contact Clearfield-based state police recently for an incident of shots fired. He said he called at 12:30 a.m. and a trooper did not visit him until 4 a.m.
Trent said she realizes on a good day, troopers are still 45 minutes away from Coalport.
“If we can at least do something organized, not just sit here, maybe it will help deter it,” she told council.
Council agreed to post a notice on its Facebook page and ask residents to respond if they are interested in participating in a Neighborhood Watch. “We’ll see what kind of interest we get and go from there,” Trent said.