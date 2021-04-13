CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council learned a project to relocate the bottom of the Anderson Creek and the West Branch of the Susquehanna River may not be able to take place.
Borough Secretary Terri Bracken recently reported to council she had contacted Fred Berry of the Clearfield County Conservation District about the borough taking on a project similar to ones done in previous years to remove stone and silt from the mouth of Anderson Creek where the stream enters the West Branch along River Street.
Council said the debris has built up over the years, creating small islands just beyond the end of its course near the river bank closest to River Street. The buildup hasn’t caused flooding or interfered with the water’s movement, but it is causing erosion of the bank.
Bracken said Berry told her that prior to making plans to perform a project, council needs to schedule a meeting with the State Department of Environmental Protection, the Army Corps of Engineers, CCCD and the state Fish and Boat Commission and the borough’s engineer, the EADS Group.
“They will come, tell the borough what it can and cannot do and give an estimate for the work,” Bracken said, adding, “I’m told it’s a process and it can be pricey. It likely can be done but it won’t be quick and easy,” Bracken said.
Councilman Dave Donahue said he would discuss the project with the borough’s engineer prior to a meeting being scheduled.