Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases at Revocation Court at the Clearfield County Courthouse in the month of July.
The following people failed to appear for court and had bench warrants issued for their arrest:
- Betsy S. Clark, 42, of Grampian.
- Deeadda Ceara Lyn Rorabaugh, 25, of Reynoldsville.
- Cruz Connagher Jozefik, 27, of Philipsburg.
- Kacey Lyn Fisher, 33, of Grampian.
- Ryan Andrew Kerin, 32, of Clearfield.
- Dustin Adam Smith, 31, of Philipsburg.
- James Michael Louis Anthony, 29, of Ford City.
- Fred George Baskerville, 50, of DuBois.
- Matthew Thomas Blake, 29, of Duncan, Oklahoma.
- Alexander Christian Bohensky, 22, of DuBois.
- Brian Thomas Bonar, 34, of Curwensville.
- Terry R. Bortz, 51, of Toronto, Ohio.
- Emalee Brooke Browning, 21, of DuBois.
- Norman E. Byerly, 36, of Brookville.
- Felicia Elizabeth Calcagno, 29, of Ridgway.
- Deminica L. Callender, 44, of DuBois.
- John Thomas Cardwell, 26, of Philadelphia.
- Kearston Rey Casher, 26, of Woodland.
- Scott Matthew Charney, 33, of Burnside.
- Brian William Coakley, 32, of DuBois.
- Cynthia Ann Cochran, 55, of Irwin.
- Dennis Scott Collins Jr., 31, of DuBois.
- Jennifer Lynn Lucas, 39, of Curwensville.