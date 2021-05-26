WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board recognized two instructors who are retiring with a total of 60 years between them.
At Tuesday’s work session, high school mathematics instructor Anne Elias and junior high science instructor Mark Gobert were thanked by the board and received a small token of appreciation from board President Nancy Oaks.
In April, directors accepted the resignations from both Gobert and Elias for the purpose of retirement. Gobert is taking advantage of the district’s early retirement incentive and Elias is retiring.
“It’s one thing to do your job well, but it’s more impressive to do your job well for 32 years as Mr. Gobert and 28 years for Mrs. Elias. On behalf of the board, administration, and faculty, we thank you for your service, and dedication to the students of Harmony Area School District,” District Superintendent Ken Jubas said.
Gobert told directors, “I appreciate everything this district has done for me. I couldn’t have imagined a better place to work.” Elias agreed. “This place is like family to me.”