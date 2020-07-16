Local restaurant owners are grappling with the most recent statewide restrictions levied by Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday.
Bars and restaurants were some of the last businesses to reopen to patrons in late May when Clearfield County opened in the “green phase” — which permitted up to 50 percent capacity for indoor dining.
But the state imposed broad new statewide restrictions that took effect Thursday on bars and restaurants and larger indoor gatherings, citing an “alarming escalation” in new coronavirus infections and heavily criticizing people who he said had disregarded public health orders.
Bars are now closed again unless they also offer dine-in meals, and bars and restaurants will be limited to 25 percent capacity under Wolf’s order. Additionally, indoor events and gatherings of more than 25 people will be prohibited.
Rob Edwards, owner of Moena Restaurant at 15 E. Market St. in downtown Clearfield, said the situation has been a challenge not only financially but also in how the information is handed down by the state.
“They say these things on TV but I don’t get anything official from a state agency,” Edwards said. “What I read last night says the bar should be closed totally. This morning, it says people can be in the bar if they are eating a meal.”
The popular fine dining Italian restaurant has a large dining area, a smaller bar area, and a gathering space in the rear used for smaller parties, reunions, etc.
When the state first shut down in mid-March, Moena tried take-out meals for about two weeks, Edwards said.
“It just wasn’t enough to cover our costs,” he said. His restaurant was closed for 74 days. He also doesn’t have space for outdoor seating like some other restaurants.
When the county entered the green phase in May, Edwards said he removed some tables to adjust to the 50 percent capacity rule, did not allow standing in the bar area, and spaced the few bar stools six feet apart. He currently has only a few pub tables with chairs in the bar area.
“We’re going to play it by ear,” Edwards said of the latest restriction that brings his restaurant down to 25 percent capacity. He has removed more tables from the dining room and he said he will add tables to his large back room to add more seating if needed — especially since large gatherings are once again prohibited.
“It was a liability (to have a large building) before, but now it’s an asset to have the extra space.”
JoAnn Koval, owner of Josie’s Restaurant in Coalport about 30 minutes south of Clearfield and a stone’s throw from the Cambria County line, said Wolf should be concentrating on the problem areas.
“I feel the governor should concentrate on the counties where the virus is increasing the worst,” Koval said. “Clearfield County has a low amount of cases so I feel we are doing our part.”
Koval managed to stay alive during the shutdown with a very busy takeout and delivery service. But the 25 percent capacity limit could break her at this point in the summer when she relies on out-of-town visitors. The restaurant is only 10 to 15 minutes away from the popular Prince Gallitzin State Park — and Josie’s thrives on recreation enthusiasts using the marina and campground areas.
“It’s going be very difficult to maintain employees and manage my overhead with 25 percent capacity. We have our outdoor seating available and we will only be able to utilize a small portion of tables inside. This is going to cut my revenue right now tremendously,” Koval said.
“This is my busiest time of the year that helps me get through my slower, winter months. I am hoping our carry-out business keeps thriving.”
Koval said she will be offering her delivery service again and posting daily specials on Facebook.
“This restaurant is my life . . . I can’t close my doors.”