Clearfield Borough Council was on the receiving end of comments made on behalf of residents frustrated by continual flooding to their properties caused by stormwater flowing into Stinky Run.
Resident John Scott, who reported recently moving to the area, told council he polled about 40 East End residents who believe council does not care about their ongoing troubles caused by flooding. “Something needs to be done. Something that will show those people that you give a damn and that you care. Everyone I talked to said the same thing that (council) doesn’t care. Please try to find something that you can do to let people know that you care,” Scott said.
On June 9, a number of East End residents experienced extensive damage to their homes during flooding caused by torrential rains. That excess runoff caused Stinky Run to spill over its banks and into residents’ basements and homes. Several of those residents attended council’s work session on June 17 to talk about the injury to their properties and inquire of council why it is taking so long for the project to expand the capacity of the stormwater system to get underway.
Councilman Jim Kling said council feels for the residents of East End and has tried to take action for many years to get the project going only to have it held up each time as criteria for possible funding changed, new administration came in or the costs of the work increased beyond the available funding.
The cost of the project now stands at $4.4 million, the borough’s Engineer Todd Banks of Stiffler McGraw & Associates said at council’s work session.
“I know East End people are frustrated. I have had property contaminated too,” Kling said he attributes the worsening of the runoff to property development outside of the borough where council has no say. “The housing development on the hill above has not controlled the runoff. It has created a lot of problems and the borough has no authority there. This project has been lingering for a number of years,” he explained, adding, “The people of East End have paid a high price for the negligence of Harrisburg. They have sat on their butts and allowed this to continue.”
Kling said coming up with enough money to cover the more than $4 million cost is a problem for the borough. “We don’t have $4.4 million to spend,” he explained.
The new design, expected to be constructed in 2024, would be able to accept six times the amount of water the current system is able to convey.
Borough Manager Les Stott reported the Stinky Run project is shovel ready and there are hopes the project would qualify for funding if the infrastructure bill introduced by President Joe Biden passes. “We have never stopped looking for additional funding sources for this project. We are willing to do and ask whatever we can to do something to alleviate the problem.”
Council asked Scott to encourage residents to attend meetings so that they can hear their concerns and answer their questions first hand. They said residents would also see that council is continuing to work on the project.
“Sometimes people don’t know what goes on behind the scenes,” Councilwoman Stephanie Tarbay said.
During the meeting, council approved working with the borough’s engineer to find the best solution to refiguring the storm water system related to Stinky Run to allow it to accept additional water until the project proposed to begin in 2021 can start.
Council also ratified action taken by Stott to place a roll-off container in the East End area for two weeks to help residents clean up from flooding. Stott said she ordered the container on June 11 and was told by the company the soonest it could be placed was June 14. “Foxes Pizza was gracious enough to allow it to be placed there,” she said.