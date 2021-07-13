WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township’s Board of Supervisors on Monday canceled the regularly scheduled meeting without warning, sparking outrage from residents who came to the township building to attend.
Supervisor James “Mike” Swartz did not attend the meeting, resulting in not having enough officials to have a quorum because former township Supervisor Greg Minarchick recently resigned. Swartz’s absence resulted in Supervisor Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson being the only official in attendance.
In this case, two supervisors are required to fulfill a quorum.
In a telephone interview with The Progress, Swartz said he was working at the time of the meeting. Swartz said he works the night shift and has previously informed others in the township of his schedule.
In the meantime, the township still has to fill Minarchick’s vacant post.
“The township code says that when there’s a vacancy, the other two who are here should vote to pick the replacement to fill the third seat,” said Solicitor Patrick Fanelli. “If they don’t do that within 30 days, they lose the ability to do that.”
The township’s vacancy board steps into the picture when the time expires, Fanelli noted.
“It goes to what’s called the township vacancy board, which is made up of the supervisors,” Fanelli said. “But instead of just the supervisors, it’s the supervisors and a vacancy board chairman.”
The vacancy board chairman in this case is Dave Harris.
There are two applicants for the non-working supervisor position — Joe Lonjin and Benny Quick, according to Jackson.
Grumbles could be heard throughout the room when the meeting was canceled. Residents expressed concern over the inability of the township to pay bills and take other actions.
“We can’t conduct business,” resident Sheldon Graham said.
The township has seen a handful of resignations over the past few months. According to the meeting’s intended agenda, Secretary Kim Miller resigned from her post. The previous month, the township accepted the resignations of the prior Solicitor C.J. Zwick and Minarchick.
The township plans to have a special meeting on Thursday. Swartz commented on Tuesday evening that he had not yet been informed about the special meeting.