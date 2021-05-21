PHILIPSBURG — The Reliance Fire Company ladder truck is currently at W.W. Engine and Supply in Kylertown, waiting for repairs, according to Chief John Huber.
The 100 foot truck has been out of commission for around seven weeks, according to Huber. The costs of repairs will be to the tune of about $25,000.
“It’s kind of weird without it being here,” Huber said. “Everybody’s bummed and wants it back.”
The truck blew a motor while returning from a call in Port Matilda. The truck, which allows firefighters to reach taller structures, is frequently used by the company, noted Huber.
Reliance also has a fire engine, brush tanker and utility truck, according to Huber. The company recently thanked Clearfield County Truck 17 on social media for its usage while the Reliance truck receives service.
The company is in the process of raising funds to cover the repair costs. This has included bringing in a band.
“Our guys are putting in hard work and trying to do as many fundraisers as we can,” Huber said. “Any donations are greatly appreciated, but like I said, the community has been helping us out quite a bit.”
Any person wishing to make a donation can call the company at (814) 342 –2710.
Philipsburg Borough Council members discussed the high expenses to the fire company at a recent meeting. The cost to rebuild the engine strains the already struggling first responders.
“It’s not a nickel and dime game anymore,” said Councilman James Stiver.