SANDY RIDGE — A registered nurse’s passion for crafting has turned into a business endeavor.
Ashley Matson began making jewelry about three months ago. When the pieces accumulated into a large amount, the artist knew she had to do something.
“I really liked making it, and I couldn’t stop,” Matson stated. “I had too much, so I had to start selling.”
She founded MaeBee Mira’s as a way to continue making art.
“I’ve always liked crafts and art,” Matson said, “so I figured I’d give it a whirl.”
The jewelry, which ranges from necklaces, bracelets, earrings and keychains, are made out of UV resin, according to Matson. The material starts out as a liquid and hardens when exposed to UV light.
Matson rented space at Thieves Market during the recent Philipsburg Fest.
“Since I’m just starting out trying to do this stuff, I figured it’d be a good opportunity,” Matson stated. “I wanted to do Heritage Days and have a booth, but since they weren’t doing that, I figured this might be the next best thing in Philipsburg to get some exposure.”