GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough-Penn Township Municipal Authority met Thursday for its reorganizational meeting.
Mike Rancik was re-elected president and Scott McCartney, vice president. Art Faccone will continue as treasurer and Bob Newpher, secretary. Denny Freeman is the fifth member of the board.
Maureen Johnston was retained as bookkeeper. John Ryan will continue as the authority’s solicitor. Northwest Bank will remain the authority’s depository. Johnston, Nelson, Shimmel & Thomas LLP, Clearfield, will stay on as the authority’s auditor.
Meetings will continue to be held the first Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. at the municipal building, Stronach. The meeting dates are Feb. 4, March 4, April 1, May 6, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.
Grampian Hardware will again serve as a collection center for customer’s payments.
At the monthly business meeting that followed, the authority heard the 2021 water booklets were mailed to customers on Wednesday. Customers should keep the old booklets until they get new booklets to transfer the previous’ months reading.
Customers are reminded to include their names, account numbers, present, past and amount of water used, check number and the amount paid to insure they receive proper credit.