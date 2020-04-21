KARTHAUS — Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation is following social distancing guidelines in an effort to move forward with its annual Elk Shed Hunt Scoring event next month — but has decided to cancel its annual canoe/kayak race and popular 100 Mile Yard Sale.
The group made their decision at their regular monthly meeting via telephone conference at 6:30 p.m. on April 20 with eight people participating.
Due to the coronavrius pandemic, QIDC has decided to cancel The 19th Annual Fawn Sensenig Memorial West Brach of the Susquehanna River Wild Canoe and Kayak River Run scheduled on May 2 and the 100 Mile Yard Sale on July 17 and 18. Members said the decision was difficult to make, but they felt it was in the best interest of the public.
Although these two events have been canceled, 2020 t-shirts are available for purchase for $15. The QIDC 100 Mile Yard Sale t-shirts for 2020 honor first responders. If interested in purchasing a t-shirt, go to the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com or email qidckarthaus2017@gmail.com.
The Elk Shed Hunt Scoring Event scheduled on Saturday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pottersdale Park has not been canceled; however, there will be a few changes this year. Everyone bringing sheds to be scored must wear a mask. As you arrive at the park, one person at a time will bring their shed(s) to the scoring table, the shed(s) will be scored, a photo will be taken of the individual with the shed(s), then the individual will have to leave the premises.
At the conclusion of the scoring, the winner will be contacted via telephone. Checks will be mailed to the winner as well as all registered individuals who brought a shed for scoring.
As always, QIDC continues to explore potential industry that could locate and create jobs in the area. Suggestions are welcome. Visit the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation Facebook page or the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com to leave suggestions.
Anyone interested in helping with QIDC events is invited to attend a regular monthly meeting. The next meeting will tentatively be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 18, at the Pottersdale Park, 210 Teeters Tipple Rd., Pottersdale.