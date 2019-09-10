HOLLIDAYSBURG — The public is invited to attend a job fair the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 9 and the Blair County Maintenance will host on Tuesday, Sept. 17 to learn about job opportunities the department offers in the District office as well as Blair County Maintenance.
The job fair will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the PennDOT District 9 Office at 1620 North Juniata St., Hollidaysburg.
Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth including jobs for Civil Engineers, CDL Operators, who must have a valid PA CDL Class A or B with the Air Brake Restriction lifted, Diesel Mechanics, who must have a CDL and a PA Official Motor Vehicle Mechanic Certificate, seasonal dispatchers, various skilled trade positions and unskilled trade positions, Transportation Construction Inspectors, Engineering Technicians, and more. Construction, design and maintenance staff will be on hand to discuss divisional opportunities within the district office.
No interviews will take place, this is for informational purposes only.
Laptops and staff will also be available to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system for both civil and non-civil service opportunities. Applicants are encouraged to ensure they can access their resume electronically.
PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.
For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District9. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.