PHILIPSBURG — Slabtown Park, although regarded by residents as often occupied with loud and occasionally verbally abusive young adults, doesn’t appear to be a problem area on paper, according to Rockview-based state police Trooper Jared Hartsock.
Over the past year, the park had one disturbance and domestic incident documented by state police, Hartsock noted. There was a sole incident of drug possession.
The dissonance between the reports and recent residential input was apparent. Hartsock noted it seemed a piece of the puzzle may be missing.
“The best advice I can give you is if there’s an incident where you feel like the police need to be there, we’re here,” Hartsock advised. “Call us and we’ll respond.”
Whether the response will result in an arrest is a separate matter, Hartsock said. Children do get energetic, occasionally crossing a line, he noted, and the area is a place for children to play.
Although the documented trail of incidents is thin, Mayor John Streno doesn’t doubt the issue’s prevalence.
“I believe all of our citizens when they say they’ve been harassed by some of the young people,” Streno stated.
At the recent borough meeting, Hartsock also offered other examples of state police presence.
“This has been a really good place to work,” Hartsock said. “There’s a good group of guys that are working hard.”
From mid-May 2020 to 2021, the state police handled about 2,000 incidents, according to Hartsock. The incidents included a couple of aggravated assaults, an attempted homicide, eight simple assaults, six burglaries and more. There were 54 incidents that involved a drug-related call.
The largest area of focus was on domestic security checks. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, businesses shut their doors. The state police visited these places as a security measure.
“I wouldn’t say (Philipsburg) is a sleepy town for us,” Hartsock said. “It’s a place that we talk about routinely at the barracks.”