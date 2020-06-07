DUBOIS — Protestors against police brutality in the United States gathered in DuBois City Park Saturday, holding up signs, walking along Liberty Boulevard, and speaking on the amphitheater stage.
At its peak, early in the evening, there were around 75-100 people in the group. They had broken into two marching groups and one group standing along the boulevard. As the evening went on, the numbers dropped to around 50.
Organized by Sasha Yohe and David Little, the protesters’ goal was to stay peaceful but be heard. The majority of people at the event were from DuBois and neighboring communities. Organizers used Facebook to get people to gather. Saturday’s demonstration followed a smaller event earlier.
“Last Sunday, a few friends and I came out with some signs, and people contacted us and said they wished they could have come,” Yohe said.
Little and Yohe met with DuBois’ chief of police and other city officials, establishing guidelines. Police officers were present but discrete, keeping an eye on the event or driving along the boulevard. During the demonstration, the DuBois Central Catholic parade with the fire department went through, but the protest organizers knew that it would happen.
The event started with marching and chanting. Yohe said people would take to the amphitheater stage to talk about the importance of black lives or standing against police brutality. As the evening went on, the plan was to lay down on the ground for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that George Floyd was on the ground with a knee on his neck. Then, the protestors planned to observe a two-minute moment of silence to mark how long Floyd was unresponsive.
Protesters ranged in age from youngsters to older adults. Family and friend groups gathered together, eating donated food and drinks. The donations were from anonymous businesses and residents of DuBois.
Savannah Buttery came with her father and siblings.
“I think that we need to create change in our country,” Buttery said. “My dad found the Facebook group and I looked it up. I thought it was important to come out and show my support.”
Other protestors thought it was important to show that small towns are not disconnected from events elsewhere in the world.
“We have to show that rural America cares what’s going on in the world,” Shaughny Richardson said. “Even though what we’re seeing is focused in cities, racism is happening here, too, and we need to support change. This year is going down in history no matter what happens, and you have to be prepared to tell your kids and grandkids about what you were doing to make the change you want to see in the world.”
Skylar Monella felt that everyone should be involved in some way.
“I’m white,” she said. “And I want to be here and show that, as white people, we should care about what’s going on.”
The DuBois event joined similar protests in cities and towns all across the United States, as well as in countries around the world such as France, Germany, Britain, and Italy. The protests have continued for nearly two weeks.
The organizers said they were very happy with the turnout.
“It became a bigger community gathering than we expected,” Yohe said. “It’s really heartwarming to see how many people wanted to come out to support us.”