Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.