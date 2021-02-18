HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board heard a report on the district moving forward with spring activities for high school students, such as the prom and annual school play. The board also pproved a contract extension for the school police officer and conducted routine business.
Prom preparation
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger told directors, “We’re moving forward with prom. It may look a little different this year. There will not be parents at the grand march. We are trying to have as much of a normal year as we can for our students.”
Play planned
Zesiger reported the annual spring play is also moving forward. He said although it will not be a live audience, there will be a production. The play will be live streamed. “We are trying to pull off some things that we weren’t able to do last year,” he said.
Police contract extended
Directors approved extending the contract for the school police officer beginning July 1 through June 30, 2024. The current contract was set to expire June 30, 2022.
According to Zesiger, the police officer’s contract has three changes. They include a 40 cents per hour raise to make the salary consistent with all of the district’s collective bargaining agreements. Vision benefits were added and it lengthened the term of the officer’s contract by two years, from ending in 2022 to ending in 2024.
Zesiger said, “(The contract) obviously has a safety component which is the first priority, but (the addition of the school police officer) has been so much more. He has built relationships with the district’s families, earned the respect of students and staff, and improved the climate. Seeing all things we have envisioned for our police department come to fruition has been great.”
New coaches
The board approved extending offers of employment to Aubrey Dotts as assistant junior high softball coach and M. Todd Reifer as assistant junior high baseball coach. Both Dotts’ and Reifer’s salaries will be pursuant to the collective bargaining agreement between the school district and the teacher’s union.
Tax collector reimbursement
Directors authorized reimbursing Woodward Township tax collector Greg Sherkel $100 to defer costs for tax collection software.