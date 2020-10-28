Is your church or organization planning any kind of Christmas or holiday event? Perhaps it is a living nativity, a nut roll or pie sale, a candy-making fundraiser, craft show, holiday bazaar or a Christmas Carol singalong. The Progress would like to know!
Not only will we place your event in our weekly Church News listing, The Progress would like to add your holiday event to our Holiday Planner to be published just before Thanksgiving.
Send information to news@theprogressnews.com with ‘Holiday Event’ in the subject line; mail it to The Progress, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830; or drop it off at our office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 236 E. Market St. in Downtown Clearfield.