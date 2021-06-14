COALPORT — Progress is being made in removing several blighted structures in Coalport.
At a recent meeting, council discussed a plan to tear down a dilapidated building on Main Street. The brick exterior is crumbling and members said it is a hazard to pedestrians and neighbors.
Clearfield County Redevelopment Authority Director Lisa Kovalick said the authority is working with Coalport to purchase several properties with plans to demolish the existing structures and eventually sell the land. She said for several of the properties, neighbors have already expressed interest in purchasing the cleared properties.
The project will be beneficial for both the borough and the surrounding properties.
“It will help values to go up,” Kovalick said, noting ridding the borough of derelict structures also helps to improve the morale of the community.
Kovalick said plans are to purchase the properties at an upcoming tax sale.
“It will take a few months to follow the tax procedures but once we have them, we will be ready to take them down. I estimate it will take four to six months. If it can happen sooner, it will.”
Borough Secretary Mary Sue Hoey told council at the meeting, “There is a reason to be encouraged. Something may be happening (with these properties.)”