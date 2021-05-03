The Progress in Clearfield and The Courier Express in DuBois collected eight state Keystone Media Awards for 2021 in judging announced recently, including one first place honor.
The newspapers, a division of Illinois-based Tioga Publishing and Community Media Group, were recognized for several group projects from 2020 as well as some individual awards.
“It is so gratifying to see the work of our news team judged as excellent,” said Publisher Pat Patterson. “We are blessed to have outstanding reporters and editors across our group, and to see them be rewarded for their professionalism and talents is especially satisfying.”
The Keystone Media Awards are presented annually by the Pennsylvania News Media Association to recognize journalists for their craft.
The PNA said nearly 2,600 entries were received from 117 news organizations. Entries were judged by journalists in New York.
The full list of Progress and Courier Express winners:
FIRST PLACESports Enterprise — “Women of the Gridiron,” by Chris Wechtenhiser, Jaclyn Yingling, Rich Rhoades and Joy Norwood.
SECOND PLACEInvestigative Reporting — “No Dump — County, citizens oppose landfill despite positive economic impact” by Progress Editor Julie Noal
Sports Beat Reporting — Philipsburg-Osceola High School volleyball team coverage, by Progress Sports Editor Jaclyn Yingling
Special Sections — “Landmarks” by Joy Norwood, Ben Destefan, Julie Noal and Josh Walzak and editorial staff
Columns — “Greg at 43, Kids Covid and Lost for Words” by Denny Bonavita
HONORABLE MENTIONHeadline Writing — “A Snowball’s Chance in Lanse, Smoke alarms save three from Glendale area fire, and Baking Spirits Bright” by Julie Noal
Photo Story/Essay — “This Year at Band Camp” by Dianne Byers, Jeff Corcino, Tyler Kolesar and Julie Noal
Special Sections — “Farm to Table” by Joy Norwood, Ben Destefan, Julie Noal and Josh Walzak and editorial staff.