Tioga Publishing’s two local daily newspapers and one weekly publication claimed eight Keystone Media Awards in this year’s 2020 Pennsylvania News Media Association Contest.
The winners of the competition, which recognizes outstanding journalism in Pennsylvania, were announced Thursday.
Capturing first place honors in News Page Design was Jessica Welsh, page designer, for the front pages on Feb. 18 of the opening of the Soul Platter Cafe, and March 4 of Doolittle’s Dinosaurs, and the Tri County Sunday front page on March 10 of “Switched at Birth Revealed 75 Years Later.”
Progress Editor Julie Noal won second place in the Business or Consumer Story category for her piece “Funeral home installs crematory in Clearfield” that included photography, video and social media broadcasting of the installation of the first crematory in the Clearfield area at Beardsley Funeral Home, Inc.
Noal has been with Tioga Publishing since January 2015 and was named Progress Editor on July 1, 2015.
Opinion columnist Denny Bonavita won second place for writing Courier Express editorials on “A Local Opinion: Kavanaugh mess shows the folly of getting blotto”; “Winter weather brings us more I-80 bridge wrecks”; and “Can our sheriffs check references for gun permits?” He also won second place for writing Courier Express columns on “When men come to depend on Depends”; “Sadness, anger over abuses then, redemption?”; and “What is now ours also still touches others.”
Progress staff writer Dianne Byers earned honorable mention in the Column category for her popular Food Page writings “Cooking with Dianne.” Byers has been writing for The Progress for 33 years.
In Sports Beat Reporting, Courier Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser won honorable mention for his coverage of Little League All-Stars baseball and softball.
Courier Express staff writer Elaine Haskins took an honorable mention in the Personality Profile category for her piece about Chef Todd of Soul Platter Cafe, “A Perfect Blend.”
The Leader-Vindicator Editor Josh Walzak won second place in the special section category entitled, “Trail Guide.” The weekly newspaper is based in New Bethlehem.
“I am really proud of everyone,” Publisher Pat Patterson said upon learning of the awards. “The writers and editors at all of these newspapers are dedicated and talented and work hard day in and day out to keep our readers informed and entertained. These awards are well deserved.”
“We appreciate this recognition and these people — Jessica, Julie, Dianne, Chris, Elaine and Denny — certainly deserve and have earned it. They are very talented and the area and our newspapers are lucky to have them,” said David Sullens, editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Newspaper Group.
“It is an honor to be recognized by other journalists for our work,” Noal said of this year’s contest, which was judged by journalists in Colorado. “We write to serve our readers and do the best we can to improve the communities where we work.
“These winners were from a variety of categories that cover the numerous tasks that our staff does every day — news writing, columns, feature and business stories, sports, photography and page design,” Noal continued. “This was a wonderful morale booster for our newsrooms, especially in these uncertain times of the coronavirus pandemic.”
The Progress and Courier Express awards came from Division IV of the media awards, which is made up of multi-day publications with circulations under 10,000. The Leader-Vindicator competed in Division VI with weekly publications of 6,000 or less.
The Keystone Media Awards Banquet, where winners are honored, was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pennsylvania News Association is considering rescheduling or holding a virtual banquet.