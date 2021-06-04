PHILIPSBURG — Alleys, typically situated between or behind buildings, create passageways for pedestrians. But who controls these narrow passages?
For those in Philipsburg Borough, private individuals regulate alleys, according to Solicitor Patrick Fanelli.
If an alley is proposed on a plan but not actually opened by the municipality, it reverts to the adjoining property owners, explained Fanelli. The borough went back to 1902, searching for signs of any alley openings. No documentation was found.
“If there’s no record of the borough actually formally opening alleys that had been drawn as potential alleys, then certainly, since 1902 until now,” Fanelli said, “that’s a long enough period of time that’s going to have been abandoned.”
Without the borough’s claim, an alley is split down the center between adjoining properties. Any other property that existed at the same time the alley was established would have private access rights, according to Fanelli.
The borough cannot engage in policing or regulating disputes regarding alleys, according to Fanelli. If issues arise, it would be up to the individual owners.
“At that point, let’s have a private property matter between neighbors just like any other private property matter,” Fanelli stated. “When the time has passed and the borough no longer has any right to make that potential (alley) an actual (alley), the municipality is out.”
In the past, citizens have questioned the borough’s role in regards to alleys. Eric Kelmenson, who has been working on a building on Front Street, wondered if the borough had any control over rebuilt steps in an alley.
“I just want to make sure for occupancy and code compliance, so we can get as many people in there legally as possible, that those steps can remain,” Kelmenson said.
There is room to get around the steps, noted Kelmenson. After the borough’s research, Kelmenson no longer feared potential action against the stairs.
“From a borough’s perspective, I could probably just move forward and not be very concerned of any action,” Kelmenson stated.