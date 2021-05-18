Editor’s Note: The unofficial results of yesterday’s primary election were not available at Progress press time. They will be published in Thursday’s edition.
An unexpected high Republican turnout forced election workers to quickly print out additional ballots during this year’s primaries, according to Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham.
The ballots ran out around mid-afternoon. In Union Township, voters had to temporarily utilize a machine originally designed for handicapped use. This increased wait times, according to Graham.
Election workers printed out more ballots as needed.
“It was kind of a boring day until we started running out of ballots,” said Graham.
About 3,000 people requested mail-in ballots. Around 2,200 were received, according to Graham.
Filling the stations with poll workers also proved challenging, Graham noted. About six workers were unable to work as of yesterday. On Tuesday, two or three more couldn’t work.
“It was really difficult this year,” Graham explained. “There were some precincts that we were scrambling at the last minute trying to get more workers.”
The team did what they could to replace workers who became unavailable. In some cases, they checked in with the boards to see if they could function with the amount of workers they had.
There were no major issues with the machines this year, according to Graham.
From printing out more Republican ballots to coping with a shortage of poll workers, the team dealt with each challenge as it arose.
“We handled it,” Graham noted. “As long as we get people to vote, that’s all that matters.”