In a column I wrote for the last Food Page, I mentioned a desire to use a pressure cooker — also known as an Instant Pot — that I received as a gift for Christmas about five or six years ago.
It sat in my kitchen in the box for about a month before I read through the manual and decided to try it out. I used it once to make a roast beef and it did not go over well — so I packed it up, slid the box into my big kitchen closet and forgot about it.
Fast forward to July 2019. Since my first husband’s passing in 2016, I remarried in 2018 and sold my home this past summer. Amidst the horrendous packing experience, I found the pressure cooker. Additionally, I vaguely remembered seeing an influx of “instant pot” recipes floating through my Facebook posts. So, I decided to take it along to my new home. Maybe I’d give it a try again.
Food Page columnist Dianne Byers often mentions the use of her pressure cooker here in the newsroom. After trying out my new air fryer, she convinced me that the instant pot was a game changer.
I found a recipe to try and drug out my pressure cooker. In the move, I had managed to lose the power cord. I ordered one from Amazon and it arrived within a week.
Last weekend, I plugged it in and followed the instructions . . . but it would not seal or come to pressure. Lo and behold, I discovered that the rubber sealing ring was also missing.
This apparatus was also a 6 quart model, and far too large for my kitchen counter and for the small amount I wanted to cook since it is only my husband and me at home.
Rather than try to find more parts, I decided to purchase a 3-quart Instant Pot. I decided to make something easy — Zuppa Toscana — which seemed fitting for the dreary winter day we were having.
This recipe took hardly any time at all and was delicious.
Zuppa Toscana
- 1 lb. Italian chicken sausage
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 15 oz. can cannelini beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 turnips (or 4 parsnips) peeled and chopped
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 1/2 teaspoons corn starch
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
- 1 15 oz can coconut milk (full fat, unsweetened)
- 2 cups chopped spinach
- Parmesan cheese, grated
Cut up the chicken sausage into bite size pieces and place into the pot with the onion. Turn the pot on “saute” and saute the meat and onions until the onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.
Add beans, turnips or parsnips, chicken broth, corn starch, and spices. Place the lid onto the pot, turn on “manual pressure” for 8 minutes. Make sure the pressure seal is closed. When the time is up, release the pressure, and then open. Open the coconut milk and remove the “cream” from the top. (I refrigerate it and use it in my coffee.) Pour the liquid into the soup and add the spinach or kale. Stir and serve with grated Parmesan cheese.
If you are not a fan of turnips or parsnips, you can use 1 or 2 russet potatoes. Also, you can use kale instead of spinach.