PHILIPSBURG — Black Moshannon is reaching out to the youngest generation with its Little Tadpole Series.
The series seeks to engage kids three to five years old, getting them interested in nature. Environmental Interpretive Technician Alicia Folk is in charge of the series.
“I love working with kids,” Folk stated. “Getting them excited about things they wouldn’t normally learn… is really important to me.”
A day’s program’s length can vary based on the attendees, Folk noted. If the children appear to be struggling, ready to call it quits for the day, the program may end slightly earlier than its usual hour and a half. However, Folk usually finds kids are up for adventures.
Each day’s activity is unique. For a blueberry program, Folk took the kids to pick blueberries. An insect program may involve searching for insects and talking about their various parts.
People need to register for the programs in order for Folk to know how many materials to bring. According to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the next program is on Aug. 20 and is focused on aquatic insects.
The series runs through November. September programs center on migrating birds. Those wanting to learn more about night animals should go to programs in October. A program focusing on game animals is scheduled for November.
Children should wear clothes that can get dirty or wet to a program. The park also recommends closed toe shoes.
Folk has a teaching degree, specializing in kindergarten through fourth grade and special education pre-K to eight grade. A college professor introduced her to the possibility of turning to the DCNR to work with children and spread awareness of the natural world.
“I love working with the younger kids and basically opening their eyes to the outdoor environment,” Folk stated.