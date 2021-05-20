PHILIPSBURG — With the pandemic in full swing, a Moshannon Valley YMCA senior-geared class saw a drop in participation. Instructor Mandy Fish hopes those numbers will rise with lifting restrictions.
Dealing with personal health concerns or needing to protect vulnerable family members during the pandemic, many faces vanished from the silver sneakers class, which is specifically designed for older adults, according to Fish.
Fish estimates participation was in the 30s pre-pandemic. There are currently about eight regulars, she said. Although participation is on the low side, things are slowly inching back to normal.
“Group exercise altogether emotionally is a big support system, and it seems to be helping a lot of people get back out there to emotionally stabilize themselves,” said Fish.
Although Fish taught group exercise for about 15 years at the YMCA, she recently started instructing the silver sneakers class. Special training is required to teach the class.
“It is geared toward making you aware of health circumstances, so if you see somebody in your class starting to struggle, you’re aware of certain signs to watch out for while you’re instructing,” Fish explained.
Red faces and participants struggling for breath raise red flags for Fish. However, intensity isn’t the primary focus of the class. Fish places an emphasis on flexibility and slow movements. All exercises avoid laying on the floor.
As the world seemed to spin out of control, group exercise helped with mental health, according to Fish.
“There’s a lot of people going through depression during the whole pandemic, because they couldn’t gather, but we still had the group exercise,” Fish stated.
In addition to reducing stress and benefiting a person’s mental health, exercise can also minimize fall risk by improving balance, according to the National Institute on Aging. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends older adults exercise 150 minutes a week.
Jamie Wagner instructs evening yoga classes at the YMCA. While the workout isn’t necessarily cardio intensive, participants will feel the strain the next day, according to Wagner. Poses can be altered to accommodate injuries or chronic health conditions.
“It’s all encompassing,” Wagner stated. “It’s a really good head to toe workout.”
Her yoga classes have been relatively consistent over the last few years, quickly bouncing back after COVID-19 hit. The group, which is about 8-10 people, mostly consists of women seeking socialization and relaxation.
“I feel like group exercise as a whole has declined a little bit, but we’ve bounced back pretty quickly after COVID,” said Wagner.