PHILIPSBURG — When Philip Rossi moved to Philipsburg about three years ago, he found it difficult to find various amenities. Selecting a place to eat could take twenty minutes, Rossi remembers, and would often end in the fallback classic — pizza.
“It’s very hard to find things in Philipsburg,” Rossi said. “If I’m having this problem, I’m sure tons of other people are having this problem as well.”
Now a board member of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation, Rossi helped create a resource for residents and visitors to explore all Philipsburg has to offer.
Located on the PRC website is a list of businesses in the Philipsburg area. Businesses are grouped into various categories, including attractions, healthcare, restaurants, beauty and exercise, houses of worship, gas and auto repair, lodging, services and retail.
“I wanted to make it simple enough for people to find (services),” Rossi noted.
Although the list focuses on Philipsburg, there are some organizations included from Osceola Mills and Houtzdale.
“It’s only a 15 minute drive, and I think it only helps to bring in people into Philipsburg,” Rossi stated. “I hope this helps small businesses around the area.”
There is also a business listed from Clearfield — Bee Kind Winery. This organization has ties to the PRC and Philipsburg, according to Rossi.
Rossi reached out to the PRC last year about helping with the website. In addition to functioning as the PRC’s webmaster, he also is a teacher and operates a business, Rossi Web Designs. Last year, the pandemic put a temporary damper on his plans.
“With the craziness that was this school year,” Rossi said, “I didn’t really have too much time to do too much with it.”
With the summer’s arrival, Rossi found the needed time. When the list went live last week, visits to the PRC website, usually at about two or three per day, exploded to around 300 in a day, according to Rossi.
Businesses not included in the resource should reach out to the PRC via Facebook or use the contact form on the website.
Rossi continues looking to add features to the PRC’s website. His next goal is to add an events page to the website.