GRAMPIAN — Between COVID-19 restrictions and vandalism in March at Grampian Community Park, the committee that plans the annual Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming has had a lot of adversity to overcome.
But persevere it did — and the 44th edition of the event will be held Thursday, June 24, through Saturday, June 26, at the park.
“We did the best we could with the uncertainty caused by all the damage at the park. A few months ago we couldn’t say whether the festival would be able to go on at all this year. This year’s festival isn’t going to be that big but at least it’s going to happen and people will be able to enjoy some tasty foods, free entertainment and the chance to be together,” festival Committee Chairwoman Susan Westcott said.
“Everyone has told (the committee) how much they missed the festival after we had to cancel it in 2020 because of COVID-19,” she added.
The majority of events will be held at Grampian Community Park. Admission and the entertainment is free. It is suggested visitors bring a lawn chair as seating is limited.
The schedule includes — Thursday, June 24, Grampian Lions Club will host its annual chicken barbecue from 4-6 p.m. The meal will be take-out only with advance sales of all meal tickets. No tickets will be available for purchase at the door. At 6:15 p.m., the Grampian Lions Club will announce its annual citizen of the year award recipient. at 6:30 p.m., the Grampian Ministerium will conduct the vespers service to officially open the festival. At 7 p.m., the band “On the Mend, will perform.
Friday, June 24, Elvis impersonator Scott Allegretto will perform at 7 p.m. followed by Heather Olson as Patsy Cline at 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 25, the annual parade steps off onto U.S. Route 219 towards the park at 10 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be games and crafts for children and youth at the park. At 3 p.m., a corn-hole tournament will get underway. Teams and individuals can register at the park at 2 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., there will be a concert by Sarah Whitaker followed by a performance at 7:30 p.m. by Gunther Botzman.
Westcott also noted St. Bonaventure Catholic Church will host a take-out chicken and biscuits lunch Wednesday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $7 per meal.
She reported there will be food trucks and stands at the park during all three days of the festival.
“The committee really hopes everyone will come out and support the festival especially since everyone worked so hard to repair the damage at the park so the festival could go on,” Westcott said.