COALPORT — Clearfield-based State Police are seeking information in regard to a vehicle that was stolen in the Coalport area and later found crashed in Beccaria Township.
According to the police report, a 1990 red Acura Integra owned by Bernice Rowley, 59, of Coalport, was parked on Main Street in Coalport Borough in the early morning of Oct. 25 when it was stolen.
Suspect(s) then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The vehicle was later found crashed on Muddy Run Road in Beccaria Township.
The vehicle was towed from the scene to the Woodland barracks for a forensics investigation.
Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to call PSP at 857-3800.