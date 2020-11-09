Lawrence Township Police are investigating an act of criminal mischief involving arson which occurred at Appalachian Wood Products, 171 Appalachian Dr., Clearfield.
Police were informed on Nov. 9 by Appalachian Wood staff that a loading dock appeared to be intentionally set fire during the overnight weekend.
Moderate fire damage was observed to the building.
The investigation is ongoing with teh assistance of the state police Fire Marshal. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence Township Police at 765-1533.