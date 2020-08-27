HYDE — Lawrence Township Police are seeking a man who was involved in a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hyde.
Anthony Boone, 36, is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black muscle t-shirt, blue jeans and black hat.
Police say an adult female was murdered along Legion Road in the Country Club area of Clearfield/Lawrence Township, according to Chief Douglas Clark of the Lawrence Township Police Department.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, Boone was still at large and numerous police departments were seeking his whereabouts.
It was believed Boone was traveling in a light green station wagon type of vehicle.
Sgt. Julie Curry is the lead investigator in the case and more details will be forthcoming, Clark said.
Emergency vehicles had the road blocked off for several hours while investigators were on scene.
Police say Boone is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Clearfield County 911 at 765-1533.