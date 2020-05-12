Lawrence Township Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect connected with the theft of a four wheeler battery at Carns Equipment.
Police are investigating an incident that occurred on April 11 around 3:51 p.m., at Carns Equipment, 14357 Clearfield Shawville Hwy. in Clearfield for a theft of a four wheeler battery.
It was observed via security camera footage that a male removed the seat of a four wheeler, cut the battery cables and removed the battery.
The male left Carns Equipment in what appears to be an older model gold Buick Century.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 765-1647.